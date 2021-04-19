Mahatma Gandhi Central University To Promote UG, PG Students Without Exams

MGCU cancels UG first and second year, PG 1st year exams

The Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) will promote the students of first and second-year undergraduate programmes and first-year postgraduate students without exams. The decision to promote the students to the next classes has been made considering the fact that examinations are not feasible amid the recent surge in active COVID-19 cases.

The university took to their social media handle to announce this. It said: “In a major relief to the students, it has been decided by MGCU to promote 1st and 2nd-year students, UG and PG of all streams to next academic year, as examinations are not feasible amid the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country.”

The university on April 4 has postponed the end semester examinations. The end semester exams of Mahatma Gandhi Central University were scheduled to be held from April 5.

Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, several states have also announced promotion of students without exams for junior classes. Physical classes for all the students were cancelled last year due to the onslaught of coronavirus and learning continued online. Towards the end of 2020 and in early 2021, most of the states had reopened schools, especially for board exam students. Schools were closed again, as the number of coronavirus cases rose across the country. In such a situation, several states have decided to promote students, excluding those who will appear for their final exams.