Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission 2022: Application Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 10

Mahatma Gandhi Central University admission 2022 application deadline extended

The Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar has extended the application last date for undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic session 2022-23. Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination can now register for the UG programme till October 10, 2022. Aspiring candidates can register online and fill in the application form by visiting the official website of the university-- mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in. Along with this, the university has also extended the registration last date for postgraduate (PG) programme till October 15.

The university will conduct offline counselling and document verification for candidates who will be shortlisted in the merit list for admission. The admission process for UG programme is proposed to be completed by October 14, 2022. The Mahatma Gandhi Central University is conducting the admission process for candidates who have appeared in CUET UG 2022 and have opted for the UG programme offered by the university.

The courses offering by the university through CUET include BTech (Computer Science and Engineering), BCom (Honours) and Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication. The university is offering a total of 33 seats in each programme. The candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee. While candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 200 as a registration fee.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University 2022: Steps To Register