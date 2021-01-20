Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce
The Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, has released the admission schedule for MPhil, PhD programmes at the Department of Commerce. Along with the MPhil and PhD admission schedule, the Maharshi Dayanand University has also announced the date of University Research Scholarship counselling date.
As per the Maharshi Dayanand University admission schedule, interview for PhD in Commerce will start on January 22 and continue till January 25. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear before the Maharshi Dayanand University interview committee. The classes, as per the university issued schedule, will commence on February 1, 2021.
However, a statement on the Department of Commerce admission schedule said: “Online / On-Campus classes schedule will be as per the instructions received from the State Government due to on-going COVID-19 pandemic.”
Maharshi Dayanand University Admission 2020 Dates
Events
Dates
INTERVIEW FOR PH. D. IN COMMERCE
(The qualified candidates will be required to appear before the interview committee as per schedule displayed separately on the University Website)
22.01.2021
To
25.01.2021
FIRST ROUND OF ONLINE SEAT ALLOTMENT (M.PHIL & PH. D) (The selected candidates will be required to deposit the fee through online mode i.e. by means of only Debit Card / Net Banking upto 30.01.2021
28.01.2021
SECOND ROUND OF ONLINE SEAT ALLOTMENT (M.PHIL & PH. D) (The selected candidates will be required to deposit the fee through online mode i.e. by means of only Debit Card / Net Banking upto 02.02.2021
01.02.2021
THIRD ROUND OF ONLINE SEAT ALLOTMENT (M.PHIL & PH. D) (The selected candidates will be required to deposit the fee through online mode i.e. by means of only Debit Card / Net Banking upto 05.02.2021
04.02.2021
COUNSELLING FOR THE AWARD OF UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SCHOLARSHIP
(PHYSICAL MODE)
06.02.2021
COUNSELLING FOR SUPERNUMERARY SEATS (PHYSICAL MODE)
08.02.2021