Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce

The Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, has released the admission schedule for MPhil, PhD programmes at the Department of Commerce. Along with the MPhil and PhD admission schedule, the Maharshi Dayanand University has also announced the date of University Research Scholarship counselling date.

As per the Maharshi Dayanand University admission schedule, interview for PhD in Commerce will start on January 22 and continue till January 25. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear before the Maharshi Dayanand University interview committee. The classes, as per the university issued schedule, will commence on February 1, 2021.

However, a statement on the Department of Commerce admission schedule said: “Online / On-Campus classes schedule will be as per the instructions received from the State Government due to on-going COVID-19 pandemic.”

Maharshi Dayanand University Admission 2020 Dates