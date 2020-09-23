Maharshi Dayanand University's Practical Exam Date Extended To October 5

Maharshi Dayanand University Practical Exam Date Extended To October 5

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak (MDU Rohtak) has extended the date of practical examinations of all undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses up to October 5 for the students of intermediate semester/year (regular/reappear) through online/offline mode at their respective college's Departments/Institutions.

The students are required to follow the National guidelines issued by MHA/State Government regarding prevention to COVID-19 pandemic during their practical exams.

COVID-19 Guidelines

All the students will be required to follow the national guidelines related to COVID-19 as issued by the Government from time to time. The Practical Examinations of Reappear students shall be conducted in their to respective Colleges of which they were regular students. No student will be allowed to enter the examination centre without wearing a, face mask. All the students will bring their own bottle of water and a sanitizer.

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak (MDU Rohtak) holds Common Entrance Exam (MDUCEE) as a screening test for admission to M.Sc and M.Pharm courses. MDU Rohtak offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses in fields like Arts, Science, Commerce, Management etc.