Maharashtra To Waive Board Exam Fee For Students Who Lost Their Parents To Covid-19

Maharashtra government will waive off the state board examination fee for the students who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 3, 2021 3:34 pm IST

Maharashtra will waive off the state board examination fee
New Delhi:

Maharashtra government will waive off the state board examination fee for the students who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maharashtra fee waiver scheme can be availed by the students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wrote on Twitter, "A small solace from our side to children who have lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off. We are aware they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue.”

Maharashtra schools were scheduled to be open for junior classes from December and the government released all the guidelines and SOPs that are to be followed by the schools. However, in the view of the Omicron threat, reopening of schools in Mumbai, Pune were postponed and the administration will take further decisions on December 15.

Maharashtra School Reopening Guidelines

  • Vaccination of both teaching and non teaching staff is mandatory. The authorities have to ensure full vaccination of the staff.

  • Parents will not be allowed inside the school premises

  • Schools will be conducted in stages to ensure social distancing

  • Students and staff should follow the COVID-19 protocols and wear masks, use sanitisers, and ensure social distancing.

  • Schools are allowed to accommodate students in a way that each Class has 15 to 20 students at a time and one student should sit on a single seat.

