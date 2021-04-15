Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences Postpones Exams For Medical Students

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences postpones exams

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has deferred the examinations of medical students scheduled to begin on April 19 in view of the rapid increase in the active COVID-19 cases. State Medical Education Minister Amit V Deshmukh said that the exam will now be held in June. The university will release the detailed schedule shortly.

The decision to postpone the exam has been taken after discussions with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.

While announcing the postponement, Minister for Medical Education Amit V Deshmukh said: “Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has decided to postpone the examinations of medical students to be held from April 19 after discussing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray."

"The exam will now be held in June,” he added.

महाराष्ट्र आरोग्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठामार्फत 19 एप्रिल पासून घेण्यात येणाऱ्या वैद्यकीय विद्यार्थ्यांच्या परीक्षा मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांशी चर्चा करून येत्या जून मध्ये घेण्यात येणार असून परीक्षेचे सविस्तर वेळापत्रक महाराष्ट्र आरोग्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठामार्फत जाहीर करण्यात येईल. — Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) April 15, 2021

Lately, in regards to conduct of Maharashtra SSC and HSC board exams 2021, the Maharashtra Government said that it would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams, minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.