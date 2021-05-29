MUHS has released Winter 2020 and Summer 2021 exam guidelines

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has released guidelines for holding the Winter 2020 and Summer 2021 semester exams amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. The MUHS guidelines on the Winter 2020 and Summer 2021 exams are based on the University Grants Commission's (UGC) Standard Operating Procedures released for the conduct of exams. These guidelines are meant to serve as a guide to MUHS on the safety measures they need to take and the clarity they must offer students.

As per the instructions mentioned in the SOP, in case there is a restriction on movements in certain areas, admit cards or identity cards should be treated as a pass for the movement of students during the exam days.

“State Governments should issue instructions to all local authorities to issue movement passes to invigilators and all personnel engaged in the conduct of the examination,” reads the statement.

MUHS Exam Guidelines: Sanitizers, Masks, Seat Plans

MUHS has also instructed that entire examination centre floors and walls, doors, gates, should be sprayed with disinfectant. Exam functionaries and staff will use fresh masks and gloves after staff verification is done.

As per the MUHS guidelines on exams, arrangements for sanitizer bottles at the entry gate, examination rooms and staff rooms should be made.

The MUHS instructions on conduct of examination also state that staff and exam functionaries should submit a self declaration form stating their health conditions. Thermal gun temperature check must be done at the staff entrance point.

The SOPs released by MUHS also have suggested a seat plan for the examination. According to the MUHS seating plan, every alternate seat will be kept empty.