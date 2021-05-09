Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Final Year MD, MS Exams Postponed

MUHS final year MD, MS exams postponed

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has postponed its final-year MD and MS exams for the academic session 2021. The exams were scheduled to begin on June 24 but now have been postponed till further notice due to rising COVID-19 cases. The medical students must check the official website muhs.ac.in for the revised examination schedule.

The MUHS semester exams have also been postponed by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research following the advisory issued by the central government to utilize the services of the resident doctors (final year students) in COVID-19 ward till the first-year batch joins.

Though, as the NEET PG has been postponed for at least three months, there is no certainty regarding when the first-year junior residents doctors would join the college.

Earlier, MUHS had deferred the undergraduate semester exams. The exams were scheduled to begin on April 19. State Medical Education Minister Amit V Deshmukh had said that the exam will now be held in June.