Maharashtra Technical Exams 2021: Re-Exam For Rain-Affected Students, Announces Uday Samant

Maharashtra technical exams to be held for rain-affected students

The students of Maharashtra State Board Of Technical Education (MSBTE) who were unable to take the ongoing examinations due to heavy rains in the state will be allowed to re-appear for the tests again. The Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on a social media post announced that the state board will re-conduct the ongoing exam for all the candidates who could not write them in view of heavy rains in the state after August 3.

Mr Samant in his Twitter account said: “For the ongoing examination of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, for the students who could not sit for the examination due to heavy rains, re-examination will be organized after the end of the examination (after 3/8/2021).”

“So that there will be no academic loss to the students,” the minister added.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य तंत्र शिक्षण मंडळाच्या सुरु असलेल्या परीक्षेकरिता जे विद्यार्थी अतिवृष्टीमुळे परीक्षेला बसू शकले नाहीत अशा विद्यार्थ्यांकरीता सुरु असलेल्या परीक्षा संपल्यानंतर (३/८/२०२१ नंतर) फेर परीक्षेचे आयोजन करण्यात येईल. जेणेकरून विद्यार्थ्यांचे शैक्षणिक नुकसान होणार नाही. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) July 24, 2021

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has been conducting the summer 2021 theory examination for the current academic year. The multiple-choice question based on-line exams are scheduled to end on August 3, 2021. The summer 2021 theory examination is scheduled to be conducted in two slots of two hours each.