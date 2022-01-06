  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Among First Covid Hotspots Of India: IIT Mandi Study

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Among First Covid Hotspots Of India: IIT Mandi Study

“States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh were the hotspots for the COVID-19 pandemic in India," the institute said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 7:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Amid Covid, IIT-Mandi Witnesses Spike In Job Offers, Participation Of Top MNCs In Placement Season
PM Modi Reviews IIT Mandi’s Landslide Monitoring System During Himachal Pradesh Visit
IIT Mandi, AIIMS Bilaspur Sign MoU For Joint Research, Academic Programmes
IIT Mandi Placements: 137 Students Selected Till December 1, Average Salary Rise
IIT-Mandi Researchers Show The Possible Role Of Signal Peptide Aggregation On Alzheimer’s Disease
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Among First Covid Hotspots Of India: IIT Mandi Study
They studied 640 districts across the country from April 1 to December 25, 2020 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

States with high international migration and districts located close to large water bodies have been the first hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, according to a study conducted by researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. They studied 640 districts across the country from April 1 to December 25, 2020.

“States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh were the hotspots for the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In almost all of these states, international migration is a significant factor. For this reason, the researchers recommend that in future cases of pandemic outbreaks, travel to and from these states should be carefully monitored,” the institute said.

They also found common patterns between Covid and past pandemics such as the Spanish Flu (1918-1919), H1N1 (2014-2015), and Swine Flu (2009-2010.

“It shows water bodies have a strong influence on a region’s microclimate in terms of temperature and humidity, contributing significantly to regional climate change. It is commonly referred to as the lake effect,” the researchers said.

The research was led by Dr Sarita Azad, Associate Professor, School of Basic Science and co-authored by Neeraj Poonia, research scholar, IIT Mandi. The findings of the research have been published in the journal Current Science.

Explaining the key findings, Dr Azad said, “There has been a striking similarity in the focal point and route of transmission of different epidemics in India, such as Spanish flu, H1N1, Swine flu and COVID-19. Mostly all the pandemics have started and found their epicenters in the northern, western, and southern parts of India.”

“Later, we also found that districts with direct access to large water bodies had a sudden increase in cases during monsoon (as high as 800%) compared to the preceding season. Hence, strict precautionary measures should be imposed in these districts before the beginning of monsoon season during an outbreak,” She further added.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In OBC, EWS Quota Case
Live | NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In OBC, EWS Quota Case
IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases
IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases
NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released: How To Download, Raise Objections
NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released: How To Download, Raise Objections
"NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Begin In National Interest", Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In EWS Quota
.......................... Advertisement ..........................