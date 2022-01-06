Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Among First Covid Hotspots Of India: IIT Mandi Study

Image credit: Shutterstock They studied 640 districts across the country from April 1 to December 25, 2020 (representational)

States with high international migration and districts located close to large water bodies have been the first hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, according to a study conducted by researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. They studied 640 districts across the country from April 1 to December 25, 2020.

“States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh were the hotspots for the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In almost all of these states, international migration is a significant factor. For this reason, the researchers recommend that in future cases of pandemic outbreaks, travel to and from these states should be carefully monitored,” the institute said.

They also found common patterns between Covid and past pandemics such as the Spanish Flu (1918-1919), H1N1 (2014-2015), and Swine Flu (2009-2010.

“It shows water bodies have a strong influence on a region’s microclimate in terms of temperature and humidity, contributing significantly to regional climate change. It is commonly referred to as the lake effect,” the researchers said.

The research was led by Dr Sarita Azad, Associate Professor, School of Basic Science and co-authored by Neeraj Poonia, research scholar, IIT Mandi. The findings of the research have been published in the journal Current Science.

Explaining the key findings, Dr Azad said, “There has been a striking similarity in the focal point and route of transmission of different epidemics in India, such as Spanish flu, H1N1, Swine flu and COVID-19. Mostly all the pandemics have started and found their epicenters in the northern, western, and southern parts of India.”

“Later, we also found that districts with direct access to large water bodies had a sudden increase in cases during monsoon (as high as 800%) compared to the preceding season. Hence, strict precautionary measures should be imposed in these districts before the beginning of monsoon season during an outbreak,” She further added.