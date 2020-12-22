  • Home
Maharashtra State Cell Revises MBA, MMS Schedule; Register By December 25

MAH MBA, MMS CET 2020: As per the MAH MBA, MMS CET dates, candidates can register online and upload the documents at cetcell.mahacet.org till December 25. The Maharashtra State CET cell will also provide the applicants to submit grievances regarding MAH MBA, MMS admission on December 29-30.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the application dates for candidates seeking admission to first-year of full time management program (MBA/MMS) in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University Managed Departments and Unaided private professional educational institutes as well as PGDM at Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai for the Academic Year 2020-21 in the Maharashtra State.

As per the MAH MBA, MMS CET dates, candidates can register online and upload the documents at cetcell.mahacet.org till December 25. The Maharashtra State CET cell will also provide the applicants to submit grievances regarding MAH MBA, MMS admission between December 29 and December 30. The state CET Cell will conduct the Centralised Admission Process, commonly known as CAP, in two rounds.

Announcing the new dates, Education MInister Uday Samant in his Twitter handle said: “As per the order given by the Hon'ble High Court for centralized admission process of MBA / MMS courses under Technical Education for the academic year 2020-21, students appearing for ATMA, MAT, XAT, GMAT examinations for admission in All India candidature type till 25/12/2020.”

“Opportunity to fill an online application is being given. During this period, students of other examinations will also be able to register for the above course. For more information visit http://mahacet.org,” he added.

