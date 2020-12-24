  • Home
he MHT-CET counselling 2020 has also been extended till December 30, 2020. Candidates can register themselves for MHT-CET 2020 counselling by visiting the official website mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 10:10 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

MHT CET 2020 provisional merit list to be released for BTech, BPharma
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 provisional merit list for Bachelors in Technology (BTech) and Bachelors in Pharmacy (BPharma) courses will be released on January 2, 2021. The MHT-CET counselling 2020 has also been extended till December 30, 2020. Candidates can register themselves for MHT-CET 2020 counselling by visiting the official website mahacet.org.

Steps to register for MHT-CET 2020 counselling

  • Visit the official MHT-CET 2020 website

  • Click on register for MHT-CET counselling tab

  • Enter your login details including your username and password.

  • Fill up the basic counselling form, choose slot and submit

Documents required for MHT CET 2020 counselling

  • School/college id card, Aadhar card/any other photo id proof

  • MHT-CET 2020 medical exam hall ticket and mark sheet

  • Nationality certificate issued by district magistrate/additional district magistrate or metropolitan magistrate (competent authority for issue of such certificate)/valid Indian passport or school leaving certificate.

  • Domicile certificate issued by district magistrate/metropolitan magistrate/additional district magistrate or Tehsildar.

  • Class 10 mark sheet/pass certificate

  • Class 12 mark sheet/pass certificate

  • Medical fitness certificate

In case of any queries the MHT-CET 2020 candidates can refer to the helpdesk at helpdesk4u.in

