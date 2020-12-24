Maharashtra State Cell To Release BTech, BPharma Provisional Merit List On January 2
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 provisional merit list for Bachelors in Technology (BTech) and Bachelors in Pharmacy (BPharma) courses will be released on January 2, 2021. The MHT-CET counselling 2020 has also been extended till December 30, 2020. Candidates can register themselves for MHT-CET 2020 counselling by visiting the official website mahacet.org.
Steps to register for MHT-CET 2020 counselling
Visit the official MHT-CET 2020 website
Click on register for MHT-CET counselling tab
Enter your login details including your username and password.
Fill up the basic counselling form, choose slot and submit
Documents required for MHT CET 2020 counselling
School/college id card, Aadhar card/any other photo id proof
MHT-CET 2020 medical exam hall ticket and mark sheet
Nationality certificate issued by district magistrate/additional district magistrate or metropolitan magistrate (competent authority for issue of such certificate)/valid Indian passport or school leaving certificate.
Domicile certificate issued by district magistrate/metropolitan magistrate/additional district magistrate or Tehsildar.
Class 10 mark sheet/pass certificate
Class 12 mark sheet/pass certificate
Medical fitness certificate
In case of any queries the MHT-CET 2020 candidates can refer to the helpdesk at helpdesk4u.in