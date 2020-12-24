MHT CET 2020 provisional merit list to be released for BTech, BPharma

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 provisional merit list for Bachelors in Technology (BTech) and Bachelors in Pharmacy (BPharma) courses will be released on January 2, 2021. The MHT-CET counselling 2020 has also been extended till December 30, 2020. Candidates can register themselves for MHT-CET 2020 counselling by visiting the official website mahacet.org.

Steps to register for MHT-CET 2020 counselling

Visit the official MHT-CET 2020 website

Click on register for MHT-CET counselling tab

Enter your login details including your username and password.

Fill up the basic counselling form, choose slot and submit

Documents required for MHT CET 2020 counselling

School/college id card, Aadhar card/any other photo id proof

MHT-CET 2020 medical exam hall ticket and mark sheet

Nationality certificate issued by district magistrate/additional district magistrate or metropolitan magistrate (competent authority for issue of such certificate)/valid Indian passport or school leaving certificate.

Domicile certificate issued by district magistrate/metropolitan magistrate/additional district magistrate or Tehsildar.

Class 10 mark sheet/pass certificate

Class 12 mark sheet/pass certificate

Medical fitness certificate

In case of any queries the MHT-CET 2020 candidates can refer to the helpdesk at helpdesk4u.in