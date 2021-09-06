  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET ‘Exam Schedule’ Circulating On Social Media Is Fake: Official

MHT CET ‘Exam Schedule’ Circulating On Social Media Is Fake: Official

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell has advised students to not fall prey to the fake MHT CET 2021 exam schedule. The schedule for MHT CET 2021 exam will only be available on the official website, mahacet.org, soon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 11:39 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Soon; Where, How To Download
MHT CET 2021: Last Date To Submit, Edit Application Form
MHT CET 2021: Correction Window Opens, Check How To Access
Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration Reopens Today; How, Where To Apply
Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses
Maharashtra Government Will Act After Studying High Court Decision To Cancel CET: Minister
MHT CET ‘Exam Schedule’ Circulating On Social Media Is Fake: Official
MHT CET will be released on the official site-- mahacet.org
New Delhi:

A fake Maharashtra MHT CET exam schedule is being circulated on social media, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell in a communique mentioned. The Cell has advised the students to not fall prey to the fake schedule. “It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is being circulated on social media. All candidates are advised to note that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be declared by the Competent Authority. Also, candidates are advised not to believe any such Examination Schedule being circulated on social media,” the official notice said.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

The schedule for MHT CET examinations will only be available on the official website, mahacet.org, soon.

The state government had announced last month that the entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses will be held between September 4 and 10, however, no admit cards for the exam have been released as yet. For Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses, CETs were to be held from August 26 onward.

The Maharashtra government had earlier said that there will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional programmes and admission to Arts, Science and Commerce colleges will be on the basis of the marks secured by the student in Class 12.

Once the schedule is announced, the examination will be held at various centres across Maharashtra as well as outside Maharashtra in online mode as a Computer-Based Test for both the groups -- PCM and PCB -- separately.

MHT CET exam is conducted for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each section of the paper will carry 100 marks and the duration to solve each subject will be 90 minutes.

The MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in two phases- the first phase will be for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and the second phase will be in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM).

The raw scores secured by candidates will be normalized by the Cell. The normalization formula and percentile calculation method will be released later and the result for MHT CET will be prepared accordingly.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Admit Card MHT CET Result MHT CET Notification
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UG Admission 2021: Latest Updates On Admission Process, Cut-Offs, Merit Lists From Universities, Colleges
UG Admission 2021: Latest Updates On Admission Process, Cut-Offs, Merit Lists From Universities, Colleges
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Answer Key Likely Soon; Details Here
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Answer Key Likely Soon; Details Here
Teachers Most Important Members Of Our Developmental Journey: Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor
Teachers Most Important Members Of Our Developmental Journey: Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor
NEET PG Admit Card To Be Released Today; Know Where, How To Download
NEET PG Admit Card To Be Released Today; Know Where, How To Download
Odisha Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 100-Cr 'Adarsh' School
Odisha Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 100-Cr 'Adarsh' School
.......................... Advertisement ..........................