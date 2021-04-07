Maharashtra State Board Students Of Classes 9,11 To Be Promoted Without Exams

  • Home
Maharashtra has cancelled final exams for Classes 9 and 11 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The Maharashtra State Education Board will be giving automatic promotion to the students for the academic session 2021-22.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 7, 2021 10:16 pm IST

Maharashtra Classes 9, 11 students to get automatic promotion
New Delhi:

Maharashtra has cancelled final exams for Classes 9 and 11 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The Maharashtra State Education Board will be giving automatic promotion to the students for the academic session 2021-22. This decision has been taken due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state making it difficult to conduct offline exams for school students.

Maharashtra State Education Varsha Gaikwad said, “Considering the current situation in COVID-19 and in the interest of the students, the school education department has decided to give full promotion to the students of 9th and 11th standard in the schools affiliated to the state board”.

The state had earlier announced automatic promotion for students of Classes 1-8 without final exams.

"In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations", Gaikwad said.

However, Classes 10, 12 board exams in Maharashtra will be held as per schedule.

For Classes 10 and 12 students, final exams will be held in April. HSC (Class 12) exams are scheduled to start from April 23, and SSC (Class 10) exams in the state will begin on April 29.

The government had earlier announced there will be no practical exams for Class 10 students.

“Conducting practicals in school has been tough this year and therefore we have decided that students need to be given a concession here. That is why, to start with, we have decided to do away with science practical exams for SSC, replacing them with internal assignments,” the School Education Minister had previously said.

For COVID-affected students of Maharashtra, Classes 10, 12 board exams will be held later, in June.

(With inputs from agencies)

