Maharashtra State Board 10th, 12th Exam Time Table; Updates For Students

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam dates, registration dates (representational)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) which conducts the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10th, and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12th, annual exams, has released the time-tables for the 2021-22 board exams. The 2021-22 board exams will begin on March 4 for Class 12, and from March 15 for Class 10. While the SSC Class 10 exams will continue till March 4, the Class 12 HSC exams will get over on March 30.

Most papers of SSC Class 10 exams including First Language and some papers for regular students will be held for a duration of three hours and 30 minutes, several others including Mathematics will be held for a duration of two houra and 15 minutes. Most of the papers of Class 12 HSC Maharashtra board will be conducted for a duration of three hours 15 minutes.

Maharashtra State Board 10th Exam Time Table 2021: Direct Link

Maha Class 12th Board Exam Dates: Direct Link

The Class 10 Maharashtra exams will start with the First Language paper on the first day and end with Social Sciences Paper 2 - Geography on April 4. For Class 12 HSC Maharashtra board exams, the first exam will be held for the English paper.

Practical exams, grade, orals and internal assessments HSC students will be conducted from February 14 to March 3 and for SSC students, these exams will take place from February 25 to March 14.

Students in Maharashtra will be able to submit Class 10 and Class 12 board exam applications even before the day of the exam, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said Thursday, December 23. A complete exemption of late board exam fees also has been provided. “No one should miss out due to technical difficulties,” the minister said.