Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Average Score Of Other Subjects For Cancelled Geography Paper

Maharashtra SSC results are expected to be released in the second week of June.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeeen Kunju S | Updated: May 27, 2020 4:52 pm IST

Maharashtra SSC results and HSC results will be released online at mahresult.nic.in.
New Delhi:

In a respite for Maharashtra Class 10 or SSC students, the state Board said in a statement that the students will be given an average mark of all other papers for their cancelled Geography paper. According to the statement, marks of five other Secondary School Certificate (SSC) papers would be taken to consideration to draw an average score for the Geography paper which was earlier scheduled for March 23 but later cancelled owing to the measures announced in the state to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Reports have said the Maharashtra SSC results are expected to be released in the second week of June.

A Press Trust of India report has said recently that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which conducts the Higher Secondary or HSC (Class 12) and SSC exams in the state, will be releasing the annual exam results of current academic year by June 10.

A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for Class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra government had in April decided to cancel the remaining Geography paper. Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister in the state said the pending Georgraphy paper has been cancelled and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been instructed to give marks based on the respective rules for these subjects.

On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, which was scheduled to be held on March 23, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The exams for class 9 and class 11 students were scheduled to be held in the state after April 10, 2020. The HSC or class 12 board exams have already ended for Maharashtra board students.

Both SSC results and HSC results will be released online at mahresult.nic.in.

