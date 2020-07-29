Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today: Live Update

Live

Maharashtra SSC will be announced today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education. The Maharashtra 10th result will be announced in a press conference first followed by its result on the official website later.

Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 7:44 am IST

New Delhi:

Maharashtra SSC will be announced today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education. The Maharashtra 10th result will be announced in a press conference first followed by its result on the official website later. As per reports, over 17 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra Board 10th exam this year. SSC exams in Maharashtra were held in March, however the board had to postpone one paper due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown. Students will be able to check their result on the board's official results portal, 'mahresult.nic.in', and other private result websites. Maharashtra Board has already announced HSC or class 12 results. Maharashtra board result for class 12 was announced on July 16.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be announced today. The Maharashtra 10th result will be available on the board's official results portal, 'mahresult.nic.in'.

07:43 AM IST
July 29, 2020

Maharashtra Board will announce SSC or class 10 results today. The result will be available on the board's official results portal, 'mahresult.nic.in'. 

