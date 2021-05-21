Maharashtra SSC Result: Evaluation Criteria Expected In Two Weeks

Maharashtra SSC exams were cancelled earlier (representational)

Maharashtra SSC board exam: The Maharashtra government is likely to make a decision on the evaluation criteria for SSC or Class 10 students soon. Exams for Class 10 students in Maharashtra were earlier cancelled. A “fair and accurate” assessment criterion will be formulated after meetings with stakeholders, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said. The minister had said marks will be awarded to students based on ‘internal assessment’ or ‘objective criterion’.

A decision for Class 10 students can be expected in two weeks, the Maharashtra Government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging the government's decision in April to cancel SSC exams due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Representing the government, P B Kakade said the government is yet to devise a formula to evaluate students (in the absence of the exam), and a decision will be taken in two weeks.

“A Mockery Of The Education System”: HC To Maharashtra Government

The Bombay High Court came down heavily on the state government over the cancellation of SSC exams.

"You are making a mockery of the education system," Justice Kathwalla said. "Are you thinking of promoting the students without exams? If yes, then God save the education system of this state. This is the last year of schooling. Tenth standard is an important year and hence the exam is also important," the court said.

The bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade sought a reply as to why the decision to cancel the state board exam should not be set aside.

The HC said the government can not spoil students' career and future in the name of pandemic."This is not acceptable at all. You are destroying the system," Justice Kathawalla said.

The high court also asked why the government decided to cancel the Class 10 (SSC) exams but not that for Class 12 (SSC).

"Why this discrimination? It seems things are being done at the whims and fancies of so-called policymakers," the court said.

The plea also challenges decisions taken by central boards like ICSE and CBSE. Mr Kulkarni's advocate, Uday Warunjikar, had earlier said that each board will use different marking systems, which will affect the Class 11 admission process.

"The Central government will have to intervene and come out with a uniform policy," Adv Warunjikar had previously said.

Maharashtra’s decision to cancel SSC exams came soon after CBSE’s decision to cancel their board exams. Ms Gaikwad had previously said the government will also come up with criteria for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission, as the Class 10 exams have been cancelled.

(With inputs from PTI)