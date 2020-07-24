The MSBSHSE had conducted the exam in February-March for over 17 lakh students.

On Maharashtra SSC result, an official told NDTV, “the board is yet to decide the final date for releasing the result.” The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the exam in March for over 17 lakh students. Last year the result was declared on June 8 and 77.1% of total students had passed. This year the result has been delayed as the exams could not be completed as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has already declared the Class 12 result last week. This year total 14,20,575 students had registered for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam, out of which 14,13,687 appeared. Total 12,81712 students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam this year. Overall passing percentage is 90.66 per cent. Pass percentage among girls is higher at 93.88 per cent. Pass per cent among boys is 88.04.

Class 10 students are eagerly waiting for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result.

Maharashtra board releases the board exam results on mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in websites.

The board exam for Geography and work experience papers have been cancelled as these papers could not be held on the scheduled date due to the coronavirus outbreak. The board will award marks for these papers on the basis of the average score in the other papers. "Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," MSBSHSE said in a notification.

In Class 12 exam, the overall pass percentage has increased by 4.78 per cent this year. In 2019, total 85.88 per cent students had passed. Out of 154 subjects, the board has recorded 100% result in 23 subjects.



