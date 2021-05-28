Maharashtra Class 10 results by June end

Maharashtra Education Minister on Friday announced that SSC (Class 10) result this year will be declared based on the marks obtained by the students in Class 9 and Class 10 internal exams in the absence of physical board exams. Exams for Class 10 students in Maharashtra were earlier cancelled looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the students and staff members.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

Ms Gaikwad has also informed that the state will try to announce the Maharashtra SSC result 2021 by June-end. “We will try to declare the [SSC] result by the end of June,” Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Students who aren't satisfied with their results can write the exam later, Ms Gaikwad added.

Board exam results for Class 10th will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/vn3wxLSlju — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court earlier this week that the Board will make a decision on the evaluation criteria for SSC or Class 10 students soon.

A “fair and accurate” assessment criterion will be formulated after meetings with stakeholders, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said.

The minister had said marks will be awarded to students based on ‘internal assessment’ or ‘objective criterion’.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging the government's decision in April to cancel SSC exams due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Representing the government, P B Kakade said the government is yet to devise a formula to evaluate students (in the absence of the exam), and a decision will be taken in two weeks.