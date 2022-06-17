Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

Maharashtra board Class 10 result today

Maharashtra 10th Result 2022: The students who are waiting long for their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result 2022 should note that the 10th result will be announced on Friday, June 17. School Education Minister Varsha E Gaikwad informed through her tweet that the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC exam result 2022 at 1 PM today. The minister also wished best of luck to the students for the SSC result 2022. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Class 10 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The students can check the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. To get SSC result on the official website- mahresult.nic.in, use roll number and mother's first name. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the SSC scorecard, and take a print out for further references.

Over 16 lakh students took the SSC, 10th exam concluded in April. The students need to secure a minimum 35 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Class 10 exam.

Last year, a total of 99.95 per cent students passed in the SSC, 10th exam 2021, a marginal uptick from 2020 when the pass percentage was 93.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 94.22 per cent students cleared the HSC, Class 12 exam, the result was announced on June 8. The pass percentage of the HSC Arts stream was recorded at 90.51 per cent, Science-- 98.3 per cent, Commerce- 91.71 per cent.

The SSC result 2022 will also be available on the websites- sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.