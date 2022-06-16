Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow
The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 2:25 pm IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 on Friday, June 17. The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM.
