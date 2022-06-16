Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 on Friday, June 17. The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now