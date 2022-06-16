  • Home
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow

The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 2:25 pm IST

Check Maharashtra SSC result 2022 at mahresult.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 on Friday, June 17. The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM.

