Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: "The post evaluation process for the SSC exam 2022 has been completed, we are just waiting for the confirmation from the Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad. The students can expect their result next week," Maharashtra Board official told Careers360

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 2:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 to be declared next week
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam soon. According to the MSBSHSE official, the Class 10 students can expect their result next week, by June 15. "The post evaluation process for the SSC exam 2022 has been completed, we are just waiting for the confirmation from the Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad. The students can expect their result next week," the official told Careers360. Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates

