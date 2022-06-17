Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result live updates

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Class 10, or SSC, result for the 2022 board exams today, June 17. The Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm for over 16 lakh students. The Class 10 SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board official websites -- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in will host the SSC board result 2022 link. The Maharashtra board conducted the Class 10 SSC exams between March 15 and April 4, 2022, across the state.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Maharashtra board SSC result 2022 will be announced today for the students who have registered for the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams through the nine divisional education boards of the state -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Steps To Check