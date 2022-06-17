Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Maharashtra 10th Result 2022: The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be announced today, June 17 for over 16 lakh students. Keep following this blog for latest updates on result time, websites, direct link, pass percentage and toppers.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Class 10, or SSC, result for the 2022 board exams today, June 17. The Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm for over 16 lakh students. The Class 10 SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board official websites -- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in will host the SSC board result 2022 link. The Maharashtra board conducted the Class 10 SSC exams between March 15 and April 4, 2022, across the state.
Maharashtra board SSC result 2022 will be announced today for the students who have registered for the Class 10 MSBSHSE SSC exams through the nine divisional education boards of the state -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit any of the official websites of the Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org
- On the homepage, click on the designated SSC board result 2022 link
- Enter log-in credentials to access Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 including roll number and date of birth
- Submit and download Maharashtra 10th result 2022
Live updates
When Will SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board Website 10th Host Link?
The SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board website 10th will host the result link after 1 pm today, Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the SSC board result 2022 Std 10 date and time said.
SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board Website Now
The SSC result link 2022 Maharashtra board will be made available on mahresult.nic.in. The website right now
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Websites To Check
- mahresult.nic.in
- sscresult.mkcl.org
- ssc.mahresults.org.in
SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board Date And Time
Confirming the Class 10 SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board, state Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad in a statement said: "The subject wise edited marks of the students registered for the SSC examination through the nine divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan will be available on June 17 after 1 pm."
पुणे, नागपूर, औरंगाबाद, मुंबई, कोल्हापूर, अमरावती, नाशिक, लातूर आणि कोकण या नऊ विभागीय शिक्षण मंडळांमार्फत परीक्षेसाठी नोंदणी केलेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे विषयनिहाय संपादित केलेले गुण पुढील अधिकृत संकेतस्थळांवर उद्या दुपारी १ नंतर उपलब्ध होतील. @msbshse @MahaDGIPR— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How Many Students Await Maha Class 10 Result
Over 16 lakh students await Maharashtra 10th result 2022.
Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2022 Today
