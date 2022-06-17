Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Results

  • Home
The Class 10 Maharashtra Board result will also be available at sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 12:39 pm IST
Maharashtra SSC result steps to check

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) result 2022 today, June 17, on the official website-- mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board 10th results will be declared at 1 pm today. When announced, students can check the Maharashtra SSC board results by using their roll number and mother's first name. The SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

The Class 10 Maharashtra Board result will also be available at sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted between March 15 and April 4. Over 16 lakh candidates registered for the Maharashtra Board 10th exams this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of MSBSHSE-- mahresult.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on result designated link

  • Enter your roll number and mother's first name

  • The Maharashtra SSC result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download it and take a print out for further references

Meanwhile, the MSBSHSE had announced the Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2022 on June 8, and a total of 94.22 per cent students cleared the Maharashtra HSC exam this year.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra result
