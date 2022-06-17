  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Declared; Official Websites, Direct Link Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Declared; Official Websites, Direct Link Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: To access the Maharashtra 10th result 2022, the login credentials including seat numbers and mothers' names will be used.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 1:08 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Class 10 Result Link At Mahresult.nic.in; 96.94 Per Cent Pass
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Results
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Declared, 96.94% Pass
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MSBSHSE Results
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks; Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Declared; Official Websites, Direct Link Here
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link activated
Image credit: ssc.mahresults.org.in
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10, or SSC, result has been announced today, June 17. The overall pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent. The Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022 is available on the MSBSHSE board official websites -- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in. To access the Maharashtra 10th result 2022, the login credentials including seat number and mother's name will be used. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Class 10 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 has been declared for over 16 lakh students. The MSBSHSE board conducted the SSC 10th Class exams between March 15 and April 4 across the state.

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022 Link

Mahresult.nic.in

Sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

SSC Exam Result 2022 Maharashtra: Steps To Check

  • Visit any of the official websites of Maharashtra Board - maharesult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org
  • On the homepage, click on the designated SSC board result 2022 link
  • Enter log-in credentials including seat number and mother's name
  • Submit and download Maha SSC Class 10 result
Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra SSC result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEH To Announce Class 10 Result Today, Websites To Check
Live | Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEH To Announce Class 10 Result Today, Websites To Check
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Class 10 Result Link At Mahresult.nic.in; 96.94 Per Cent Pass
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Class 10 Result Link At Mahresult.nic.in; 96.94 Per Cent Pass
WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates: WBJEEB To Announce Result At 2:30 PM; Direct Link Here
Live | WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates: WBJEEB To Announce Result At 2:30 PM; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Results
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Results
West Bengal JEE Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check At Wbjeeb.nic.in
West Bengal JEE Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check At Wbjeeb.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................