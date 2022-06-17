Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Declared; Official Websites, Direct Link Here

Image credit: ssc.mahresults.org.in Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link activated

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10, or SSC, result has been announced today, June 17. The overall pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent. The Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022 is available on the MSBSHSE board official websites -- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in. To access the Maharashtra 10th result 2022, the login credentials including seat number and mother's name will be used. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Class 10 Live Updates

The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 has been declared for over 16 lakh students. The MSBSHSE board conducted the SSC 10th Class exams between March 15 and April 4 across the state.

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022 Link

Mahresult.nic.in

Sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

SSC Exam Result 2022 Maharashtra: Steps To Check