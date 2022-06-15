Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC result 2022 soon

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to announce the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) result 2022 date. The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams 2022 were held between March 15 and April 4. Earlier, a Maharashtra Board official told Careers360 that the Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022 will be declared by June 15. When announced, the 10th Result Maharashtra SSC Board will be made available on the official website-- mahresult.nic.in. Register here for Maharashtra SSC 10th result latest updates, date, time, direct link.

Over 16 lakh students registered for the Maharashtra Board 10th exams this year. Students can check Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2022 using roll number and mother's first name. The students can also check the SSC result 2022 through SMS.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website- mahresult.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link Enter log-in credentials- roll number and mother's first name Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2022 was earlier announced on June 8, and a total of 94.22 per cent students cleared the HSC, Class 12 exam successfully this year. The pass percentage of the HSC Arts stream was recorded at 90.51 per cent, vocational stream- 92.40 per cent, for Science, it was 98.3 per cent, and the pass percentage in Maharashtra HSC Commerce was at 91.71 per cent.