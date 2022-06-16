Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Maharashtra SSC result 2022 at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced on Friday, June 17. School Education Minister Varsha E Gaikwad in her social media post informed that the SSC, Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 once released will be available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The students can also get the SSC result 2022 on the websites- sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in. To get SSC, 10th result 2022 through the websites, candidates need to use their roll number, date of birth. SSC result 2022 will appear on the screen, download scorecard and take a print out for further reference. Over 16 lakh students appeared in the SSC, 10th exam 2022 concluded in April.

Meanwhile, to get pass in the SSC, Class 10 exam 2022, the students need to obtain a minimum 35 per cent marks. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC, Class 10 exam 99.95 per cent. In 2020, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 93.32 per cent, 2019- 77.10 per cent, 2018- 88.41 per cent, 2017- 88.7 per cent, 2016- 89.56 per cent.

In the HSC exam result 2022 announced on June 8, a total of 94.22 per cent students passed in Class 12 exam. The pass percentage of the HSC Arts stream was recorded at 90.51 per cent, Science-- 98.3 per cent, Commerce- 91.71 per cent.