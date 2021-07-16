Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Today; List Of Official Websites
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be announced by the Maharashtra Board today. To check 10th result 2021 online, Maharashtra 10th result 2021 direct link has been provided below.
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be announced by the Maharashtra Board today, July 16, 2021. As a relief to over 16 lakh students awaiting their 10th SSC board result 2021, Maharashtra state education minister’s Varsha Gaikwad Twitter had confirmed that the SSC board will publish the Maharashtra SSC 2021 result online on mahresult.nic.in 2021 at 1 pm today. To check 10th Class result online, students need to enter their roll number and mother's name. Maharashtra 10th result 2021 direct link has been provided below.
The official Maharashtra SSC exam result 2021 websites are mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release result for MSBSHSE Class 10th exams based on the evaluation criteria devised in the absence of board exams 2021. The Maharashtra SSC exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Students can check marks secured by them in mahresult.nic.in 2021 SSC result today, however, the original SSC mark sheet 2021 will be provided by the respective schools a few days later. Last year, the Maharashtra SSC board result was announced on July 29 and in 2019, 10th result was announced on June 8.
Follow Live Updates, Latest News On Maharashtra SSC Board 10th Result 2021 Here
To check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 online, go to mahresult.nic.in 2021 SSC result website, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 link, feed in the roll number and mother’s first name in the Maharashtra 10th result 2021 window and finally click on the “View Result” button.
Maharashtra SSC Result Date: Last Year's Announcement Date
In 2020, the Maharashtra SSC board result was announced on July 29. In 2019, SSC 10th result was announced on June 8.
Maharashtra 10th Class Result 2021: Mark Sheet Details
Maharashtra 10th students can check their grades and marks secured by them at mahresult nic in 2021 SSC result. The original mark sheet will be provided by the respective schools a few days after the Maharashtra SSC result 2021 is announced at the official website. Students must download Maharashtra SSC result from the official website and keep its copy saved in the system for future reference.
Maharashtra SSC board result 2021 will be released online on the official website mahresult.nic.in 2021 SSC result at 1 pm, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed on July 15.
Maharashtra Board result 2021 SSC will be released today at 1 pm, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced yesterday. “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students," a tweet on Varsha Gaikwad's Twitter account read.