Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC board 10th result 2021 releasing soon at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be announced by the Maharashtra Board today, July 16, 2021. As a relief to over 16 lakh students awaiting their 10th SSC board result 2021, Maharashtra state education minister’s Varsha Gaikwad Twitter had confirmed that the SSC board will publish the Maharashtra SSC 2021 result online on mahresult.nic.in 2021 at 1 pm today. To check 10th Class result online, students need to enter their roll number and mother's name. Maharashtra 10th result 2021 direct link has been provided below.

The official Maharashtra SSC exam result 2021 websites are mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release result for MSBSHSE Class 10th exams based on the evaluation criteria devised in the absence of board exams 2021. The Maharashtra SSC exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students can check marks secured by them in mahresult.nic.in 2021 SSC result today, however, the original SSC mark sheet 2021 will be provided by the respective schools a few days later. Last year, the Maharashtra SSC board result was announced on July 29 and in 2019, 10th result was announced on June 8.

