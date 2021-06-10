Maharashtra Class 10 Evaluation Criteria, Tabulation Timeline Released

Maharashtra government and private schools will have to upload the internal assessment marks as per the prescribed criteria by June 30, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 10:24 am IST

Maharashtra Class 10 Evaluation Criteria, Tabulation Timeline Released
Varsha Gaikwad released Class 10 result tabulation timeline
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra government has released the evaluation criteria for Class 10 students after the state board's SSC exams for the academic session 2020-21 were cancelled. As per the criteria released by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday, June 9, the affiliated government and private schools of the state will have to provide the internal assessment marks as per the prescribed criteria to the board by June 30, 2021. The SSC result evaluation will begin by July 3, as per the criterion.

As per the SSC evaluation criteria released, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, while 50 marks will be based on the Class 9 performance, the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Twitter and said: “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the schedule of E-10 assessment process for the academic year 2020-21. For the timely announcement of results by the Board All schools should adhere to the schedule strictly. For more information: mahahsscboard.in

“For a fair and objective assessment, the head of the school must carefully read all the procedures and ensure that. It is also important to clarify the responsibilities of each,” Ms Gaikwad said adding that the “Work is challenging but I am sure that the school and our teachers will carry out this whole process with high quality and high quality. Good luck!”

Explaining the evaluation criteria in detail, the Maharashtra Board has also uploaded videos on YouTube for teachers to prepare for SSC result 2021. At the same time, information related to marks tabulation has been released on the official website of the board, mahahsscboard.in.

