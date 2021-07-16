  • Home
Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2021 will be declared soon. The websites where Maharashtra SSC result will be published are: result.mh-ssc.ac and and mahahsscboard.in. Last year, the results were declared on the website mahresult.nic.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 16, 2021 10:03 am IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Direct Website Link, How To Check
Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2021 soon at mahahsscboard.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2021 will be declared soon. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to announce SSE results at 1 pm, after which the result link will be made live on the official websites. Students will need their roll number and mother’s name to download Maharashtra SSC result 2021 from the official websites. The websites where Maharashtra SSC result will be published are: result.mh-ssc.ac and and mahahsscboard.in. Last year, the results were declared on the website mahresult.nic.in.

Over 16 lakh students will pass Maharashtra SSC boards this year due to the state government’s ‘all pass policy’. Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC result on the official websites:

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website mentioned above.

  2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

  3. Enter the required login details and submit.

  4. View Maharashtra 10th result on the next page.

Maharashtra SSC result may also be available on unofficial websites but students are advised to check their scores on an official website only.

Maharashtra SSC exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and results have been prepared based on an alternative scheme of assessment.

As per Maharashtra SSC assessment criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 per cent marks will be derived from their performance in Class 9, thirty per cent from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks has been assigned to practical or homework or assignments.

