Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC result 2021 published at result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2021 has been declared and the links to check individual scores have now been activated on the board websites. Students can now check Maharashtra SSC result 2021 on the board websites – result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in. This year, 99.95 per cent of students have been declared pass based on the alternative assessment criteria developed by the board.

To check the Maharashtra board SSC result, students need to use their seat numbers. The seat numbers are available with schools and can also be downloaded from the official website. Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 and seat number:

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How To Check Seat Number

Visit http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in/Search/Search_Student Enter the name of district, taluka and name and search for the seat number

Steps To Download Maharashtra SSC Result 2021

Once the seat number is obtained, visit the official website to download result.

Go to result.mh-ssc.ac.in or click on the result link at mahahsscboard.in Enter your seat number and submit The result will be displayed on the next page.

Maharashtra SSC result has been announced for 16,58,624 students. These include 9,09,931 boys and 7,48,693 girls.

Overall, girls have performed slightly better than boys. The pass percentage of female students is 99.96 per cent while for male students, the percentage is 99.94 per cent.