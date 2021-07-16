Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared, 99.95% Pass

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC result 2021 declared, individual scores after 1 pm at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board result has been declared. Individual results of students will be published after 1 pm on the official websites of the board – result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in. This year, 99.95 per cent students have been declared pass in the Maharashtra SSC results. Konkan region has once again recorded the highest pass percentage – 100 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Live Updates

A total of 957 students have secured perfect 100 per cent marks this year.

This year, the pass percentage has improved from last year’s 95.30 per cent. Notably, the board has adopted alternative criteria for the assessment of Class 10 students, after the cancellation of their board exams.

Class 10 students have been awarded marks based on their past performance – 50 per cent from Class 9 exams, 30 per cent from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 per cent from practical or homework or assignments.

As many as 16,58,624 students are eligible for Maharashtra SSC result 2021.These include 9,09,931 boys and 7,48,693 girls.

According to reports, girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of female students is 99.96 per cent while for male students, the percentage is 99.94 per cent.

The state government will conduct an optional common entrance test (CET) this year for admission to Class 11 or the first year of junior college (FYJE). Details of the exam will be announced later.