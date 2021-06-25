Varsha Gaikwad releases Maharashtra SSC result 2021 date

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 10 Board examination results or SSC results on or before July 15, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday. A Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by end of July or the first week of August, Ms Gaikwad added.

The marks for the Class 10 board exams, which were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in Class 9 exams and internal assessments of Class 10.

MSBSHSE will notify the exact Maharashtra 10th result 2021 date soon on the official website- maharesult.nic.in.

To ensure uniformity during admissions and give equal opportunity to all students, the Maharashtra school education board will hold an optional CET for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) seats.

“While the online link to apply for this entrance test and the list of exam centres will be available post the declaration of SSC board results, the details about the likely timing and the exam format are being shared to help aspirants prepare better for the test,” state education minister tweeted.

The CET is entirely optional will be based on the Class 10 state board curriculum. It will be held offline in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format for a total of 100 marks, and for a two-hour duration.

Equal weightage out of 100 marks will be for questions from the subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

The CET will be applicable for admissions to all junior colleges affiliated with the state board and will be organised by the board or the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations under the supervision of the Education Commissioner.

Exempting Maharashtra state board students from paying the examination fee, Ms Gaikwad said: “No examination fee will be payable by eligible state board students since they have already paid exam fee for the cancelled SSC board exams. However, students from other boards will have to pay the stipulated fees to sit for the exams.”

For FYJC admissions, students who have given the CET will get preference for admissions on merit based on their CET scores. After their admissions, students who did not give CET will be considered for admissions based on their evaluation as per the internal assessment in Class 10.

“There are enough seats available in FYJC to accommodate all students. Last year, 32 per cent of seats had remained unfilled after all admissions,” Ms Gaikwad said.