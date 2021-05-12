Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Pass Marks Criteria, Important Updates

Maharashtra SSC results: Important updates

As the nation is fighting against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several boards including Maharashtra have cancelled the Class 10 board exams. The SSC or Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of ‘internal assessment’ or ‘objective criterion’ which is yet to be announced. The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for Class 10 and the date of result declaration will soon be announced, the Primary and Secondary School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said earlier.

The decision to cancel Class 10 exams comes after CBSE had cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced the promotion on the basis of 'objective criterion'.

Last year as well the board had to cancel the Geography paper of Maharashtra state board exam due to the onslaught of the coronavirus crisis.

The Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be held between April 23 and May 21.

The board has also postponed the Class 12 (HSC) board exams till May-end and said that a final decision on its conduct will be taken in June after reviewing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Maharashtra SSC Result Last Year

In 2020, Maharashtra Board had declared the Class 10 exam results on July 29. The overall pass percentage last year was 95.30 per cent. Out of the total 15,84,264 students who had registered for the exam and 15,75,103 students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam. Out of these, 15,01,105 students qualified last year.

While the pass percentage among girl students last year was 96.99 per cent, it was 93.90 per cent among the boys. The overall pass percentage among the students under differently-abled categories was 92.73 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Objective Criteria

The board is yet to announce the evaluation method, or the “objective criteria”, which will be followed to promote the students of Class 10.

While announcing the Maharashtra Class 10 board exam cancellation news, Ms Gaikwad had said that marks will be awarded to students based on ‘internal assessment’ or ‘objective criterion’, but a process for the same is yet to be decided.

Also in a televised message, Ms Gaikwad said, "The (Class 10 board) exam is cancelled. However, to bring parity across various higher secondary education boards, including Maharashtra as well as central and international boards, a meeting (of stakeholders) will be called to finalise a roadmap regarding a “fair and accurate” assessment criterion."

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister held two meetings, one with an educational research organisation and the other with principals and vice-principals of junior colleges to devise a “fair and objective criteria” to evaluate the SSC (Class 10) students.

Ms Gaikwad said that various insightful and valuable suggestions were made regarding the evaluation process during the meetings.