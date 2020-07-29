Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today, Check At mahresult.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock MSBSHSE will declare the Class 10 results today at 1 pm.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will declare the Class 10 results today at 1 pm.

The Maharashtra 10th result will be announced in a press conference first followed by its result on the official website later. The result will be available on the board's official results portal, 'mahresult.nic.in'.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC 2020 Result on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Examination Result 2020’

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out, if needed.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, both HSC and SSC result in Maharashtra has been delayed. Class 10 or SSC final exams were scheduled from March 3 to March 23, however, the board, on March 21, had to postpone the last examination. Later, MSBSHSE decided to cancel the remaining examinations owing to the increasing cases.

The board had declared that the evaluation of the cancelled papers will be done based on the average marks of the papers for which examination was conducted.

Nearly 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC board examination.

MSBSHSE has already declared the HSC results. This year, 12,81,712 or 90.66 percent students have passed in Class 12 final exams, qualifying for higher education.