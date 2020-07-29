Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Declared; 95.30 Per Cent Students Pass

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 has been declared

Maharashtra Board has declared class 10 exam results and 95.30 per cent students have passed this year. Girls have recorded a better pass percentage at 96.91 per cent. Total 15,84,264 students had registered for the exam and 15,75,103 appeaerd for the exam. Ouyt of these, 15,01,105 students have qualified this year.

Among the regions, Konkan region has recorded highest pass percentage with 98.77 per cent and Aurangabad has recorded lowest pass percentage at 92 per cent.

Among girls the pass percentage is 96.99 per cent and among boys it is 93.90 per cent. Pass percentage among differently-abled students is 92.73 per cent.

Total 5,39,373 students have been placed in the first division, followed by 5,50,809 students in second division, and 3,30,588 is third division.

The board announced SSC results for Maharashtra Board students in a press conference held at 11 am. The result, however, will be available on the official result's portal at 1 pm. This year, reportedly, over 17 lakh students sat for the SSC exam in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra board held class 10 exams in March. The board had to postpone and eventually cancel the last exam due to the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

Students will be able to check their result on official results portal, 'mahresult.nic.in', after it is released online.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official results website mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the SSC result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Now that SSC result has been announced, Maharashtra government will begin admission process to class 11. This year the government has launched a new website for 11th or FYJC (First Year Junior College) admission.

In 2019, Maharashtra SSC result was released on June 8. Last year, 77.10 per cent students cleared the SSC exam in Maharashtra and 20 students secured 100 per cent marks. A total of 1,794 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in SSC exam.