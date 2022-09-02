  • Home
  Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: The Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results will be announced at 1 PM. Download SSC, HSC supplementary scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 8:51 am IST
Download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC supplementary scorecard at mahresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations today, September 2. As per Maharashtra Board, the Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results will be announced at 1 PM. The Maharashtra Board supplementary result will be available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

The students can check the SSC, HSC supplementary results on the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. To download Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard, the candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the HSC or SSC result link on the homepage
  3. Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen
  5. Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.

Nearly, 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC, HSC supplementary exams which was held in between July and August. The SSC, Class 10 supplementary exam was conducted from July 27 to August 12 and the HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam from July 21 to August 24, 2022.

08:51 AM IST
Sept. 2, 2022

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary results 2022 today, September 2. 



