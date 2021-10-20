Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results Today At Mahresult.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary result 2021 today (representational)

Maharashtra supplementary exam result 2021 for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 students will be released today at 1 pm. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website- -- mahresult.nic.in.

Recommended: Check Out Best Courses after 10th Standard - Click Here to Download Free E-book. Click here

Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate supplementary examinations were conducted by the Maharashtra board for the students who were not satisfied with the awarded marks in the board exams.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results: How To Check

Go to the mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, link of both class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2021 will be displayed

Click on the respective link

A new login page would open

Key in required credentials like roll number, registration number (refer to the admit cards)

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2021 will appear on screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future reference

Maharashtra board released the Class 10th results on July 17 and overall 99.95 per cent cleared the examination.

Class 12th results were declared on August 3 and 99.91 per cent of students from the Commerce stream cleared the exam while 99.45 per cent of Science stream students qualified. Passing percentage of the Arts stream was 99.83 per cent.

Sharing Maharashtra supplementary result date and time, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education wrote on Twitter: "Result of Secondary School Certificate (E. 10th) and Higher Secondary Certificate (E. 12th) supplementary examination conducted in September-October 2021 on Wednesday. Online on 20/10/2021 at 1:00 pm http://mahresult.nic.in Will be announced on this website."