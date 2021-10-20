Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results Today At Mahresult.nic.in
Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate supplementary examinations were conducted by the Maharashtra board for the students who were not satisfied with the awarded marks in the board exams.
Maharashtra supplementary exam result 2021 for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 students will be released today at 1 pm. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website- -- mahresult.nic.in.
Recommended: Check Out Best Courses after 10th Standard - Click Here to Download Free E-book. Click here
Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate supplementary examinations were conducted by the Maharashtra board for the students who were not satisfied with the awarded marks in the board exams.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results: How To Check
Go to the mahresult.nic.in
On the homepage, link of both class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2021 will be displayed
Click on the respective link
A new login page would open
Key in required credentials like roll number, registration number (refer to the admit cards)
Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2021 will appear on screen
Check and download the result
Take a print out for future reference
Maharashtra board released the Class 10th results on July 17 and overall 99.95 per cent cleared the examination.
Class 12th results were declared on August 3 and 99.91 per cent of students from the Commerce stream cleared the exam while 99.45 per cent of Science stream students qualified. Passing percentage of the Arts stream was 99.83 per cent.
Sharing Maharashtra supplementary result date and time, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education wrote on Twitter: "Result of Secondary School Certificate (E. 10th) and Higher Secondary Certificate (E. 12th) supplementary examination conducted in September-October 2021 on Wednesday. Online on 20/10/2021 at 1:00 pm http://mahresult.nic.in Will be announced on this website."