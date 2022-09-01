Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 tomorrow at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary exam results tomorrow, September 2. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the supplementary result through the official website - mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Class 10 result and Class 12 result 2022 will be available at 1 pm tomorrow. Candidates will need their roll number and other login credentials to download the scorecard.

The students can also check their Class 10 and Class 12 results for the supplementary exam from other websites as well which include- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

The Class 10 supplementary examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and the Class 12 supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was for the candidates who could appear for the examination or did not qualify for the exam earlier.

Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022: Steps To Check