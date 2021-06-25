Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2021: Official websites and latest updates (representational)

Maharashtra board SSC or Class 10 results will be declared by July 15, and Class 12 or HSC results are expected by July 31. The marking scheme for Class 10 has been announced and for Class 12, it is expected soon. While Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has confirmed that Class 10 results will be announced by mid-July, there is no official update on Class 12 result date.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed all state boards to fix their assessment criteria in the next 10 days and Declare HSC results by July-end.

Ms Gaikwad, on Thursday also said that there will be a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, due to the cancellation of board exams.

Maharashtra HSC results will be available on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. SSC results are announced at mahresult.nic.in.

Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and HSC on July 16. In Class 10, 95.30 per cent of students had qualified and in Class 12, the pass percentage was 90.66 per cent.

This year, for calculating Class 12 results, internal assessments will be considered. “Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass all Class 12 students based on internal assessments. All students will pass based on an internal assessment. The criteria for internal evaluation will be announced by the State Board soon,” Ms Gaikwad said on June 11,” Ms Gaikwad had earlier said.

For SSC results, exams conducted in Class 9 and Class 10 will be considered.