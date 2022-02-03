Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams Will Be Offline; Board Shares Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC, HSC board exams will be held offline, as per schedule (representational)

SSC, HSC Maharashtra Board Exam 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has made it clear that SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board exams will be held as per schedule, and offline, despite demands from students to conduct these exams online.

The board made the announcement after protests held by students in the state earlier this week, who demanded that the offline exams be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Considering the large number of students appearing for the examination and other technical issues related to non-availability of devices, it will be difficult to conduct the examination online. Hence, the board has decided to conduct the board exams offline," Sharad Gosavi, the director of the Maharashtra board said in a press conference on Thursday. 0.

Maharashtra HSC exams will be conducted from March 4 to April 30 and practicals will be held from February 14 to March 3. The board has also announced dates for "out of turn” exams between March 31 and April 18 to conduct practicals, internal or oral examinations for students who are unable to appear for exams on the scheduled dates.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not charge any extra fees for the out of turn exams.

Maharashtra SSC theory exams will take place from March 15 to April 4 and practicals or oral examination will be held between February 25 to March 3.

The out-of-turn exam for SSC students will be conducted between April 5 and April 22.

According to the board officials, 16,25,311 students have applied for SSC exams and 14,72,562 have applied for HSC exams so far.

This year, there will be no fixed exam centres and students will write their papers from their respective schools and junior colleges, the board informed.

An additional 15 minutes will be given to students for papers carrying 40-60 marks and 30 minutes extra for exam papers with marks between 70 and 100.

"Every centre will have a separate room if a student is unwell and medical staff will be available...The board has also increased the number of exam centres to avoid overcrowding," the official said.

"A maximum of 25 students will be accommodated in a classroom. There used to be 5,042 centres for SSC exams and now we have increased it to 21,341. Earlier, there were 2,943 HSC exam centres, but now they have been increased to 9,613," the board official added.