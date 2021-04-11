Image credit: Shutterstock Varsha Gaikwad refutes tweet saying Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams cancelled (representational photo)

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today said misinformation regarding SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams is being circulated on social media and asked students not to believe in such false claims. Though Ms Gaikwad on April 9 said a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be taken soon, no decision to cancel these exams has been made yet, as claimed in the “morphed images”.

The tweet, which appears to be from Ms Gaikwad, says after an emergency meeting, the Maharashtra government has come to a “common solution” to cancel Classes 10, 12 board exams and that students will have to submit assignments to their schools instead of sitting for exams.

Dismissing this, the Maharashtra School Education Minister tweeted: "Beware! I've got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation."

Beware! I've got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/VOjslleWAN — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 11, 2021

Maharashtra SSC and HSC board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, respectively. Ms Gaikwad on Friday said the state government is consulting with students, parents and teachers regarding alternatives to physical exams.

“I have a clear idea that some parents and students are uncomfortable about the board exams in view of the growing COVID cases. I am consulting with student representatives, tech giants, parents, teachers and other experts regarding alternatives for assessment of HSC and SSC board students,” Ms Gaikwad said, adding that the safety of students is the government’s foremost priority.

Previously, the Maharashtra government had decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 without exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.