  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Refutes Fake Tweet

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Refutes Fake Tweet

Maharashtra HSC SSC final exam 2021: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today said misinformation regarding SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams are being circulated on social media and asked the students not to believe in such false claims.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 7:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Decision On Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra To Hold Special Exams For Students Who Miss Boards Due To COVID
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held In Offline Mode
Maharashtra Board Exams: Government Ensures Safe Conduct Of HSC, SSC Exams
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 12, 10 To Begin On April 23, 29
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Refutes Fake Tweet
Varsha Gaikwad refutes tweet saying Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams cancelled (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today said misinformation regarding SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams is being circulated on social media and asked students not to believe in such false claims. Though Ms Gaikwad on April 9 said a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be taken soon, no decision to cancel these exams has been made yet, as claimed in the “morphed images”.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

Also Read || CBSE Board Exam 2021: Will Be With Students Throughout, Says Official

The tweet, which appears to be from Ms Gaikwad, says after an emergency meeting, the Maharashtra government has come to a “common solution” to cancel Classes 10, 12 board exams and that students will have to submit assignments to their schools instead of sitting for exams.

Dismissing this, the Maharashtra School Education Minister tweeted: "Beware! I've got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation."

Maharashtra SSC and HSC board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, respectively. Ms Gaikwad on Friday said the state government is consulting with students, parents and teachers regarding alternatives to physical exams.

“I have a clear idea that some parents and students are uncomfortable about the board exams in view of the growing COVID cases. I am consulting with student representatives, tech giants, parents, teachers and other experts regarding alternatives for assessment of HSC and SSC board students,” Ms Gaikwad said, adding that the safety of students is the government’s foremost priority.

Previously, the Maharashtra government had decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 without exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC Exam Maharashtra SSC Maharashtra Class 10 Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Decision On Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
Decision On Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Will Be With Students Throughout, Says Official
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Will Be With Students Throughout, Says Official
Cancel CBSE Board Exams: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Education Minister
Cancel CBSE Board Exams: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Education Minister
Conducting CBSE Exams Must Be Reconsidered: Rahul Gandhi
Conducting CBSE Exams Must Be Reconsidered: Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19: All UP Schools Shut Till April 30
COVID-19: All UP Schools Shut Till April 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................