Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC, HSE exam 2021 postponed: Varsha Gaikwad (representational photo)

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exam 2021: With daily COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to postpone SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) final exams. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the present situation is not conducive for holding exams and the government will write to other boards, including CBSE and ICSE, to reconsider their exams. Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra will be held in by the end of May and Class 10 exams will be held in June. Earlier these exams were scheduled for the last week of April.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

“Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for Class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority,” Ms Gaikwad said on social media.

Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses,class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly (2/5) — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

Ms Gaikwad today said the decision to postpone these exams has been taken after consultation with education stakeholders, representatives of political parties, and others.

“During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution,” the minister said.

The Maharashtra School Education Minister said last week that the government is mulling alternative methods to evaluate board exam students.

“I have a clear idea that some parents and students are uncomfortable about the board exams in view of the growing COVID cases. I am consulting with student representatives, tech giants, parents, teachers and other experts regarding alternatives for assessment of HSC and SSC board students,” Ms Gaikwad had said, adding that students’ safety is the foremost priority of the government.

For Classes 1 to 9 and 11, Maharashtra has already announced promotion without exams.

The Maharashtra SSC, HSC board exams 2021 were scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, respectively. The new dates are awaited.