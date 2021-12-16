Maharashtra HSC, SSC schedule announced

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 Dates: Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board exams will be conducted offline in March-April, 2022, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has informed. For Class 12 students, the exams will take place between March 4 and April 7, 2022 and for Class 10 students, exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18. Earlier, the Maharashtra state board had reduced HSC and SSC exams syllabi by 25 per cent in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

“Written exams of Std 12th (HSC) will be held offline from March 4,2022 to April 07,2022, & those of Std 10th (SSC) will be held offline from March 15, 2022 to April 18, 2022. Due to COVID-19,the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%.Questions will only be from this reduced syllabus,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted today evening.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Dear students & parents,

Based on feedback & consultations with diverse stakeholders,we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) & the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams. #Exams @msbshse @CMOMaharashtra @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/WKj5RmVfAj — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 16, 2021

The School Education Minister of Maharashtra said that the government will try to ensure that HSC results are announced by the second week of June, 2022 and SSC results by the second week of July, 2022. “ All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms,” Ms Gaikwad said.

Practical exams, grade, orals and internal assessments HSC students will be conducted from February 14 to March 3 and for SSC students, these exams will take place from February 25 to March 14. Detailed time table for these exams will be released later.

Health and wellbeing of students is a priority for the government, the minister said. “To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers & experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated,” Ms Gaikwad added.