Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Decision on Classes 10, 12 board exams will be taken soon

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be taken soon, education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday. In a video message released on Twitter, the minister informed that the state government is consulting with students, parents and teachers regarding alternatives for the assessment of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board students.

Ms Gaikwad assured that the safety of students is the government’s foremost priority.

“I have a clear idea that some parents and students are uncomfortable about the board exams in view of the growing COVID cases. I am consulting with student representatives, tech giants, parents, teachers and other experts regarding alternatives for assessment of HSC and SSC board students,” Ms Gaikwad said.

“Your safety is our foremost priority. We are reviewing the situation. A decision in this regard will be taken in the next few days after discussions with the chief minister,” she added.

The Maharashtra SSC, HSC board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, respectively.

Exams cancelled for Classes 9 and 11

Maharashtra has decided to cancel the final exams of Classes 9 and 11 of all state government schools. Students of Classes 9 and 11 will be directly promoted to the next class.

“Considering the current situation in COVID-19 and in the interest of the students, the school education department has decided to give full promotion to the students of 9th and 11th standard in the schools affiliated to the state board,” Ms Gaikwad said.

Promotion of students for Classes 1 to 8

The state government has announced the cancellation of the final exams of Classes 1 to 8 of all state government schools and said that the students will be directly promoted to the next class.

"In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations", Ms Gaikwad had previously said.