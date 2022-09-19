Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 Exam Dates Out; Check Provisional Schedule Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 Exam: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams dates today, September 19, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed schedule of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam on the official website – mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 2 to March 25. And the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held from February 21 to March 20.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 Mock Test to crack exam with Good Score, Click here

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Maharashtra after 12th, Access Now!

Recommended: Check top 100 career options after class 12th. Download Free!

Click here for more Education News