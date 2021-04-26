Maharashtra education minister is expected to announce the criteria for assessment of Class 10 students soon

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today held a meeting with college principals and vice-principals to devise a fair assessment of Class 10 students and discuss the admission policy for them. The SSC, or Class 10, exams in the state have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The students will be awarded marks on the basis of internal assessments. On April 22, the minister held a meeting to discuss the “fair and objective criteria” to promote SSC (Class 10) students.

“Held another meeting with principals and vice-principals of prominent junior colleges from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur as part of our consultations to devise a fair assessment and admission policy for Class 10 students,” the school education minister tweeted.

She further added: “Various insightful and valuable suggestions were made.”

Held another meeting with principals & vice-principals of prominent junior colleges from Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur as part of our consultations to devise a fair assessment and admission policy for 10th standard students. Various insightful & valuable suggestions were made. pic.twitter.com/eEHjvJhQIy — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 26, 2021

While announcing the cancellation of Maharashtra board SSC exams, Ms Gaikwad said a process for promoting Class 10 students will be announced soon.

“The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th and date of result declaration will soon be announced. The School Education Dept is committed to devising a "fair and accurate" assessment criterion,” the education minister had earlier said.

While Class 10 exams in the state stand cancelled, the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exams remain suspended till May-end and a final decision on it will be taken in June.