Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Holds Meeting To Discuss “Objective Criteria”

Maharashtra SSC exam 2021: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today held a meeting to discuss the “fair and objective criteria” to promote SSC (Class 10) students. Earlier this week, the minister cancelled SSC exams in view of the second wave of COVID-19 and said marks will be given on the basis of internal assessments.

“Furthering our commitment of developing a fair and objective criteria for assessment of class 10 students, we had a meeting with @eiindia that has proven experience in providing assessment solutions. Meeting was constructive,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

While announcing the cancellation of SSC exams, Ms Gaikwad said a process for promoting Class 10 students will be announced soon

“The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th and date of result declaration will soon be announced. The School Education Dept is committed to devising a "fair and accurate" assessment criterion,” the education minister had earlier said.

As Class 10 final exams have been postponed, the government, after consultation with stakeholders of the education sector, will develop a criteria for admission to Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC), the School Education Minister of Maharashtra informed yesterday.

Ms Gaikwad on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the FYJC admission process and said more meetings will be held to discuss the issue, before taking a final decision in this regard.

“In a meeting held today with senior department officials and the state board's exam advisory committee following the cancellation of Class 10 exams, various insightful suggestions and options for admissions to FYJC were discussed...this is the first in a series of consultations we plan to hold with various stakeholders for evolving a fair and objective criterion in this regard,” Ms Gaikwad said.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exams stand cancelled till May-end and a final decision will be taken in June.