Maharashtra SSC: Drawing Exam Qualified Students Eligible For Additional Marks

Image credit: twitter.com/ANI Maharashtra SSC exams were cancelled

Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 students who had previously cleared elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional marks as per the state board’s existing policies, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. Students who had qualified in the elementary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional marks on the basis of elementary exam grades, the minister said.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

“SSC students of the 2020-21 batch who have previously cleared their Government Drawing (Elementary and Intermediate Drawing Exam) remain eligible for additional marks are per board's existing policies,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

“Students who qualified in the Elementary Drawing Exam but could not give their Intermediate Drawing Exam due to the pandemic can avail additional marks based on the grades secured in the Elementary Exam,” Ms Gaikwad added.

Imp update: SSC students of the 2020-21 batch who have previously cleared their Government Drawing (Elementary and Intermediate Drawing Exam) remain eligible for additional marks are per board's existing policies. Refer to the GR attached below. #SSCexams #extramarks #drawingexam pic.twitter.com/hpKdHAcBm6 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2021

The Maharashtra government has cancelled SSC and HSC exams this year. Students will be promoted using alternative methods.

As per the SSC evaluation criteria, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be based on the Class 9 performance, and the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.